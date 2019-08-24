|
Anita Ecla Micallef
August 24, 1924 - March 16, 2019
Anita Ecla Micallef, "World's Best Mom", was born in Brooklyn, New York on August 24, 1924 to Linda and Joseph Barile. In 1944, while working at RCA Communications, she met and married her dear Charles "Duffy" Micallef. They moved to San Francisco where their daughter Linda was born and raised. Mom was full of wit, wisdom, a great sense of humor, and unbounded love for her family. An elegant lady with a beautiful smile, people often commented on her outfits and matching jewelry, along with her signature red nail polish and "movie star" sunglasses.
A lifelong devotee of learning, Anita obtained an AA from City College of S.F. She went on to become an expert Medical Transcriptionist, working for years in S.F. hospitals. Trilingual in English, Spanish and Italian, she loved dancing, singing, and was an accomplished tennis player. Yoga and Tai Chi accounted for her lithe figure and ability to touch her toes into her nineties. A valued and beloved volunteer teacher's assistant, she drew great joy in working with first grade students, receiving a Volunteer of the Year award for her commitment to the children at Mission Education Center. In 2004, Anita moved to Altamont Apts in Rohnert Park where she made many friends. She enjoyed Scrabble, cards, and playing pool at the local Senior Center.
Anita passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019, a few months shy of her 95th birthday.She is survived by her adoring daughter Linda Micallef Alexander (Peter), dear cousin Maria H. Vaughan, and devoted friend David Miller.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Petaluma for their invaluable support.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 24, 2019