Anita Louise (Thrall) Aggi
Anita Louise (Thrall) Aggi passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family and those closest to her after a brave and valiant two and a half-year battle with lung cancer on Friday April 12th, 2019, at the age of 80. During her fight, she reminded us all how to be grateful for what you have and not to take any day alive for granted. Her perspective throughout her ordeal is one to be admired by all who knew her.
Anita was born on June 28, 1938 to Carlo and Audrey Aggi in Ukiah California. She soon moved to Healdsburg with her family, including her younger sister, Margarita Joann. It is where she chose to call home for most of her life. Healdsburg is a place she loved dearly and the people in town loved her back. She married Frank Wrede Thrall in 1960 and had three children. Heidi Anne, Jill Marie and Brian Wrede. It was in 1967 when Anita started her employment at the Healdsburg Hospital (then located on North Street) 42.5 years and thousands of friends and colleagues later, she retired to spend time with what she loved most: her friends and family. As a sociable person around town, she hardly ever missed a concert in the plaza where you would find her dancing to her favorite music. She was a magnet for other people as they were drawn to her sweet disposition and caring nature. Anita never missed an opportunity to have a glass of wine and a good meal sharing with family and friends, it is what she enjoyed most.
To say she will be missed is an understatement as she had a profound effect on the community, family and friends. A simple trip to the grocery store became a two-hour social outing as she stopped and chatted with all her friends and catch up on the latest birth, vacation or other life events. She demonstrated in her daily life putting others first and lived her life in that way. She is a pillar to the community she so loved and her passing has left a huge hole in our hearts. We take comfort that she was loved and adored by so many.
Anita is preceded in death by her sister, Margarita Aggi in 1940, father, Carlo Aggi in 1973, daughter, Heidi Thrall in 1980 and mother Audrey Patrick in 2003. She leaves behind a daughter, Jill Doire (James Doire), son, Brian Thrall (Stacy Thrall) and her wonderful grandchildren, Molly Kirkland (Shelby Kirkland), Jacob Thrall and Jillian Thrall who will miss their Nana terribly.
Anita has requested to forego a formal memorial service as she wasn't fond of attending others. Instead, please hold on to your precious memories and remember her for the person she was on earth, sweet and genuine. She requested donations to the Healdsburg District Hospital be made in her name or to if you so wish. The family wishes to thank those who have extended their love and emotional support for Anita during her final days as you were all as remarkable as she was.
A small family gravesite ceremony is planned for later on this summer to rest next to her father and daughter in the Russian River Cemetery in Ukiah, California.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019