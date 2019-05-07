|
Ann Elizabeth Nichols
1925 - 2019
Ann Elizabeth Nichols passed away on May 2nd, 2019. Age 93, "Ann" was the beloved wife of the late Edward William Nichols. She was loving mother to Lisa Neisingh, Timothy Neisingh, and Pamela Nelson and loving stepmother to Roxanne Drexler, David Wright, Suzanne Wright, Jennie Nichols, Matt Nichols and Rynn Miller. She was the cherished grandmother of five grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren. She was born in Minneapolis Minnesota on July 3, 1925. She was one of the founders of the Artists Roundtable and one of their first presidents. Ann pursued her art career all her life and became an award-winning artist showing in several galleries. Ann loved gardening and became President of the Santa Rosa Garden Club, when Mrs. Luther Burbank was a member. She was involved in the planting of redwood trees up and down highway 101 in Sonoma County. She felt she had a very good life with her family and friends. Family and friends are invited to join services at Daniel's Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home, 1225 Sonoma Avenue, Santa Rosa at 4PM, Saturday, May 11th.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 7, 2019