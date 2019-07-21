Home

Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
Ann Gueulette
Ann Gueulette, 83 died on the 15th of July 2019 at her home in Oakmont, Santa Rosa, California after a battle with cancer. She was born in Medford Oregon on June 13th, 1936 to Henry and Augusta Padgham.
Ann spent her childhood in Medford on the family farm with her parents and three brothers. Maybe that was where she developed her green thumb and passion for gardening at a young age?
Ann was an English Major at UC Davis where she received her bachelor's degree. Ann's passion for all things green led her to receive a degree in horticulture in New Zealand where she and her family lived for ten years. Ann also lived in St Croix in the Virgin Islands, American Samoa and Hawaii. In addition to gardening, Ann had thirst for knowledge, politics and justice, she followed world news avidly and probably never missed an episode of 60 Minutes.
Ann is survived by her three siblings, Hank, Bill, and Dick and her three children, Martin, Judy and Greg as well as her two grandchildren, Jaz and Gus.
Ann's remains will be cremated at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory in Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 21, 2019
