Ann J. Grech Fratessa
92, Sonoma, CA passed away on December 25th, 2019.
Ann was born in San Francisco on February 8th, 1927, the fourth of five children of Carmelo (Charles) and Maria Grech.
Ann graduated from Balboa High School in 1945 and worked at the San Francisco Naval Shipyard at Hunters Point. In 1953, Ann married Leo (Bud) Fratessa, and raised two children, Marc and Nancy. Ann was a member of St. Francis of Solano Catholic Church.
Ann was a beautiful and elegant woman, devoted mother and wife, a gracious homemaker and a legendary cook.
Ann was predeceased by her parents, siblings Vickie, Pauline, and John, and by her husband. Ann is survived by her son Marc (Diana) Fratessa of Wheelock, Texas, and her daughter Nancy Fleming (Daniel) of Norwalk, CT, and her beloved grandchildren Alessandra and J. Wyatt Fratessa, and Anthony, Elena and Luc Fleming, her dearest sister Rita Semenero (Al) of Belmont, CA, along with many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins who were devoted to their "Auntie Ann".
A Memorial Mass will be said on Friday, January 31st at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis Solano Catholic Church, in Sonoma. Donations in memory of Ann Fratessa may be sent to: Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange (memo: Community Support Fund) 440 South Batavia Street, Orange, CA 92868.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020