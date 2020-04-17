|
|
Ann Maureen (McNiece) Karbousky
Unfailingly kind, selfless and genuinely gracious, Maureen passed unexpectedly on March 20, 2020, near her treasured garden. Born 1948 in Tacoma, and raised in Santa Barbara, she leaves three beloved sons Kevin, Daniel and Jeff, grateful husband Alan, two precious grandchildren Deirdre and Paddy, sister Dawn Dowd of Vida OR and brother Michael McNiece of Fountain, CO.
We will announce a date to celebrate her life post-covid. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Catholic Charities, P.O. Box 4900, Santa Rosa, CA 95402.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 17, 2020