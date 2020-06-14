Ann Pooler

Ann Marie Pooler passed away May 30, 2020 at her home in Ukiah. She was born November 16, 1946 in Petaluma, Ca. Ann graduated from Petaluma High in 1965 and attended Santa Rosa Junior College. She was a hairstylist and care giver throughout her life. She has been a resident of Ukiah for the past 18 years. Ann loved animals, her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Earnest and Nennie Jacobsen, Hans and Pauline Andresen, her parents Hank and Hazel Andresen, her sister Diana Barr, her brother Chris Andresen and her husband Dennis W Pooler whom she married June 28, 1969. Ann is survived by her sister Kathy Andresen, niece Tracy Segal, nephew Scott Barr and her beloved cat Silver. Eversole Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.



