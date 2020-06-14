Ann Pooler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Pooler
Ann Marie Pooler passed away May 30, 2020 at her home in Ukiah. She was born November 16, 1946 in Petaluma, Ca. Ann graduated from Petaluma High in 1965 and attended Santa Rosa Junior College. She was a hairstylist and care giver throughout her life. She has been a resident of Ukiah for the past 18 years. Ann loved animals, her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Earnest and Nennie Jacobsen, Hans and Pauline Andresen, her parents Hank and Hazel Andresen, her sister Diana Barr, her brother Chris Andresen and her husband Dennis W Pooler whom she married June 28, 1969. Ann is survived by her sister Kathy Andresen, niece Tracy Segal, nephew Scott Barr and her beloved cat Silver. Eversole Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-2206
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved