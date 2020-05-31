Ann Rose Varni KieferJuly 15, 1916 - May 25, 2020Ann Rose Varni Kiefer, 103, passed away on May 25, 2020. She was the daughter of Mary and William Varni. Loving sister to Dell Franzetti and twins Louie & John Varni. Ann was the devoted wife of Ray Kiefer for over 50 years. She was a dear friend and companion to Howard Smith for 20 years. Grandchildren were the center of Ann's life. Andrea Kiefer Parsons (Clint), Emily Salzano Guthrie (Damian), Katie Salzano, and Leo Scott Salzano were always visiting with grandma. As each great-grandchild arrived, Ann was filled with happiness. Olivia and Elias Guthrie, Kaia Bennett, Lucas, and twins Avery and Caylin Parsons. Ann, the loving mother of Bob Kiefer (Eva) and Carol Salzano (Tino), graduated from San Mateo High School. She raised her children with Italian values and love. Ann was busy hanging out clothes, baking cookies, and spring cleaning. No time for Starbucks, apps, or Facebook. She did enjoy her soap, The Edge of Night. Ann's passion for dancing began in a dancehall in S.F. with her future husband Ray and continued throughout her life leading up to dance lessons in her 80s with Howard. She was a forward-thinking woman. A recycler before her time. Junk mail became notepaper, dried bread became breadcrumbs, Bob's outgrown shirts were passed down to Carol. As a school secretary for 21 years at Sunnybrae School in San Mateo, Ann loved her job. She was knowledgeable with office machines that weighed more than her. When the mimeograph machine handle flew across the room, she simply picked it up and reattached it. Children loved her smiling face and kind words. Ann loved to be involved in her community. She was a member of various clubs and the treasurer for the ICF for many years. Ann volunteered for the Meals on Wheels Program in Petaluma for over 20 years. When Ann moved to Springfield Place two years ago she jumped right in and participated in many of the activities. She was known as the queen of Blackjack and poker; however, bingo was her passion. Although her odds of winning were no different than other players, Ann seemed to have a high number of wins. Ann claimed playing her children's birthdays brought her good luck. At Springfield Place, Ann made numerous friends; especially her dear friend Jean J. During this past month, the dedication to residents by Sonia F. and the health and wellness team brought Ann the gold standard of care. To med techs Sally, Tracy, Lillian, Arcelia, your extraordinary care and concern is deeply appreciated, to chef Jose your food is amazing. The amazing kitchen staff Mitch, twins Yuritzy and Yeraldy, and everyone else who served the meals with class thank you. Josue, thank you for all the activities; especially bingo. Vicky, exercise teacher, singer, etc. you made Ann step out of her comfort zone and smile. To Michelle, Liz, and Amanda, front desk staff, your patience is unending. Laura, Joel, Mike you all wear so many hats, thank you. To the residence assistants, your kindness is priceless to this most fragile community. Continuum Hospice Thank you for all your kind support during this most difficult time. At Ann's request, donations may be made to Petaluma People's Center 1500 Petaluma Blvd. S. Petaluma, CA 94952 att: Elece Hemple. A celebration of life for all family and friends will be held at an undetermined future date. As Ann would say, "Love ya to the moon and back."