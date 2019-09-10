Home

Ann Stella
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Eugene Cathedral
2323 Montgomery Drive
Santa Rosa, CA
Ann Stella


1926 - 2019
Ann Stella
Passed away on September 2, 2019. She was born in San Francisco November 5, 1926. Ann graduated from Balboa High school and Lux College. She was employed by Granite Brothers Jewelers San Francisco. She was a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Ann was a classy lady who was an artist and decorator. She loved cooking, her religion and celebrating her Italian heritage. Her most precious time was spent with her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Mario L. Stella, by her parents Angelo and Edith Sissa, her brothers Michael and Robert. She is survived by her children Craig, Shelley Magill (Rodger), and Blair. Grandchildren Lisa Sanders(Brian) and Mario T. Stella. Great grandchildren Jasmine, Evangeline and Nathan Sanders.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 12 at 11AM at St. Eugene Cathedral 2323 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 10, 2019
