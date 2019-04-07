|
Ann Veronica Nicol
June 11, 1940 - March 26, 2019
It is with heavy hearts that our family announce the passing of Ann Nicol at the age of 78.
Ann was the youngest of six children born in San Francisco to John and Nellie Brennan. Her fondest childhood memories were of the years her family lived on Cuvier St., in one of the many S.F. houses her family built. Ann graduated from St. John's Ursuline HS in 1958., started a family in 1961 and was working for Bell Market on Geary St. before moving her family to Healdsburg in 1976, where she went to work for Molsberry's Market. It wasn't until she took an early retirement that she really got to spend time doing what she loved most, cooking and catering. She ran a small restaurant on Cobb Mt. before running the kitchen at Anthony's Music Box for a few years. Her cooking was at it's best when she moved back to Healdsburg and started feeding generations of her Healdsburg friends and families. Her favorite hangout was the B&B. Ann was always donating her time towards any event where she could cook. And, if there wasn't an event, she'd make one up. Ann spent her last year's sharing her craft with her oldest grandson Ike. Hopefully, through Ike, her cooking will not be just a memory.
She leaves behind her daughter Donna Koop (Greg), two sons; Tom Nicol (Lisa) and Chris Nicol (Kim), eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Ann became a grandmother at a very early age earning the name Granny. She will be loved and forever missed.
There will be a Celebration of Life on April 13th at 1pm, Alexander Valley Community Hall, 5512 Hwy 128 Geyserville, CA.
You are invited to come and share your favorite memories of Ann.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2019