|
|
Anna Beth Charles
April 10, 1938 - July 11, 2019
Only child of Calvin Leroy Stone of Lakefield, MI and Lucy Iva Stone (nee Mayes) of Wortham ,TX. Born in Graham, TX. Her early school years were in the Houston area and Wortham, TX, where she played flute in the H.S. Marching Band. She attended The Kings College in Briarcliff Manor, NY where she met her husband, Dick Charles. She was active in Church ministries, which included Sunday school, VBS, Youth Groups, Choir, Orchestra and Bell Choir. She got an Associate Degree in Early Childhood Education and worked in and directed several preschools in churches, impacting many young lives and families with Bible truths. She is survived by her husband, her two sons David and Jonathan and their wives Amy and Donna, Jon and Donna's daughter Emilyn (our only grandchild), cousins Sandra Pillow and D Ann Komar in TX and pet dogs Roo and Shelby.
Her life is to be celebrated at a Memorial Service at Santa Rosa Bible Church on August 3rd at 1:00 p.m.
Memorial donations should go to Westview Christian Church, 3950 Doubles Drive, Santa Rosa, CA 95407.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 28, 2019