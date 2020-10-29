Anna Isabel Young
Long time Santa Rosa resident Anna Young, 85, died on October 25, 2020, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer that was diagnosed near the end of September. Anna was born to Giuseppe and Ermelinda Ferri in 1935, in Live Oak, California.
A 1956 graduate of the University of the Pacific (fka College of the Pacific), Anna started her career as a music therapist at Agnew State Hospital later she worked at Sonoma Developmental Center, where she nurtured her passion for helping others; a quality that she would continue throughout her lifetime. Anna subsequently earned her teaching credential, which allowed her to periodically serve as a substitute teacher. In addition, she managed the daily operations for the small, family owned business that she and her husband ran for more than twenty years.
While Anna will be remembered in many ways, her love for family and zest for life are at the top. Anna was not only a beautiful soul, she was also kind, thoughtful, generous and grateful. She was a woman of faith and loved the Lord and her church, Resurrection Parish. Anna's cherished and most important role was being a mother and Nonie (grandmother); all recognized and appreciated that her love was unconditional. Anna's greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Anna was a patient, compassionate, nurturing and supportive mother who also loved providing a positive and loving influence on her grandchildren. Known as the cheerleader of the family, her positive energy was infectious. Treasured by her family, also became an adopted "Nonie" to her grandchildren's friends and classmates.
Anna had many interests and, in her retirement, she was active with the North Bay Italian Cultural Foundation, SOARs, Sonoma County Bocce Club, Land Paths and the Faith Sharing Group at Resurrection Parish. As a lifetime student and learner, Anna enjoyed many classes through the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Sonoma State University. Anna had a keen mind that she fostered with regular reading, daily crossword puzzles and sudoku puzzles; mastered the use of her laptop and iPhone, and was known by some as the "emoji queen."
Growing up in the northern valley on her parents' peach farm, she was a farm girl at heart. Anna was renowned for her large summer vegetable gardens, which often produced ingredients for many of her delicious meals. Family and friends alike marveled at Anna's wonderful meals. A playful fun seeker, she lived a full and vibrant life. Anna loved spending time outdoors; an avid hiker, she loved to stop and enjoy wildflowers and birds along the way. She also enjoyed spending time at the family cabin that was built by her father nearly 60 years ago. Anna also had a true sense of adventure, curious to try many things including camping, backpacking, riding in a hot air balloon, flying in a glider, all over the age of 60! Mindful of her health, she also partook in Pilates, Yoga and Zumba dancing classes. Anna was also a wonderful chronicler of her life stories to her grandchildren that started with "What an exciting age!"
Anna's faith ran deep and guided how she lived and interacted with others. Anna was loving, kind, loyal, generous, patient and fun. Friends often commented that she was the mom and Nonie that they wished that they had. We were so fortunate that she was ours. While we mourn her loss, we know that her love lasts forever. We are comforted that she is in heaven joyful in the presence of the Lord.
Anna is survived by her sister, Norma Reece; children, Brad Brake, Lori West, Andrew Brake, Jeff Brake, Matt Brake and Stephanie Molteni; step-children, Michael Young, Vondina Mayta, Greg Young, Lisa Young; 30 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and former husband Barry Brake. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert Young, her siblings Iola Covington, Louis Ferri, Flora Heron and step-son Ron Young. Anna will be greatly missed and her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of her family and her many dear friends.
An outdoor funeral mass and celebration of her life will take place at Resurrection Parish, where she was a parishioner for over 50 years, on Friday, October 30th, 2020 at 9:30 am. The service will be socially distanced, with masks required for all in attendance. Interment Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Resurrection Parish, which was always close to her heart. Please go to https://www.resurrectionfamilies.org
for more information on how to donate.