Anna Lee Boucher
January 19, 1926 - May 22, 2019
Anna Lee Boucher (nee. Kessler), 93, Born January 19, 1926 to Kenneth and Agatha Kessler in Albany, MO. Left us on May 22, 2019 from Santa Rosa. She spent her childhood in Missouri then moved to Los Angles, Ca in 1944 where she graduated from Washington High. She worked as receptionist and secretary for the Compton School district until she met the love of her life and married Marlin Boucher in 1954. Together they raised four children. They lived in various locations around the state and eventually returned to make Santa Rosa their home for retirement in 1981. Anna is survived by her husband of 64 years, Marlin; son, Victor Boucher, of Prescott, AZ; daughter, Gail Boucher-Paoli (Danny), of Eagle Point, OR; six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son; Jim Boucher and daughter, Marlina Boucher-Harrison.
A celebration of her life will be announced at a future date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 9, 2019