Anna Macri
Anna Macri, age 86, passed away on November 17, 2019 in Santa Rosa, California. Anna was born in Calabria, Italy on March 2, 1933. During her life she lived in San Francisco, Redwood City and finally Santa Rosa where she attended St. Eugene's Cathedral. Anna is survived by her daughter Pauline (Nick) of Santa Rosa; granddaughter Christina (Faris) of Seattle; sister Yolanda Cavaleri of San Carlos, CA, and sisters Elvira and Victoria of Italy. Anna was predeceased by her parents Giuseppe and Francesca Orlando, by her husband of sixty years, Frank Macri, and by six other sisters and two brothers all of Italy. Anna was a very social person. Her favorite passion was to cook incredible Italian meals for groups of family and friends. No recipes! She was also a very talented seamstress and enjoyed knitting and crocheting as well. Her faith and family were the two most important matters in her life. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister and grandmother and we will miss her very much. The family would like to thank all of her doctors that have cared for her throughout the years in Santa Rosa, as well as her caregiver Anthia.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 1:30PM in the chapel at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 2930 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. An evening Vigil Service will be held at the Daniels Chapel of the Roses on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 6:00PM. Donations in Anna's memory may be made to Sutter Hospice.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 20, 2019