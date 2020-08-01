Anna Marie Freeman

Anna Marie Freeman, age 52, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020, at her parents' home in Healdsburg, California. Anna was born on September 27, 1967, in San Francisco, California, raised in South Lake Tahoe, before settling in Santa Rosa. She was a graduate of Sonoma State University and a lifelong learner. A devoted friend, aunt, cousin, and sister, Anna flourished on drives to Bodega Bay, coffee ice cream, and long phone calls. She lived life with the purest heart, a free spirit, and endless love. Her positivity will transcend lifetimes through the friendships she had.

She is survived by her mother, Diane Sullens, step-father Jim Sullens, her father Jerry Freeman and her three siblings Vicki Moliken, Susan Cameron, and Mark Freeman.

Celebration of life to be held at a later date.



