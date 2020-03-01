Home

Anna Scott


1922 - 2020
Anna Scott Notice
Anna Scott
Anna Scott, nee Markusen, died February 26, 2020, in her home in Petaluma, CA. She was born in 1922 in Penngrove, CA to the late Andrew and Marie Markusen, natives of Norway. Anna was preceded in death by husband John "Elmer" Scott, brother John Markusen, sister Aunora Eib and son Ronald Scott. Anna is survived by daughter Joann Scott (David Fritz) and sons: Mark (Linda) Scott and Tom Scott. Beloved grandmother to: Randy Scott, Dara Segovia, K.C (Jenny) Scott, Scott (Karen) Mattei, Jody Mattei (Ken Dick), Boots Fritz, Erica Kellison, Brian (Corissa) Scott, Michael (Camille) Scott, Kristen Scott, and Kyle Scott; and devoted great-grandmother to eleven. Cherished aunt to numerous nephews and nieces. A memorial service to celebrate Anna's life will be announced at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 1 to Mar. 5, 2020
