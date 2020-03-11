|
Anna Scott
Anna Scott was born in 1922 and died on February 26 at 97 years old. She was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. A life-long Sonoma County resident, she was born and raised in Penngrove where she went to school through the ninth grade and then on to Petaluma High where she met John "Elmer" Scott. Before they married she went to secretarial school in San Francisco while living with her aunt. She subsequently got at job as a secretary at Pacific Guano (which was located where the east side Smart Train station is proposed). She and Elmer bought and lived on a dairy ranch across the street for the rest of their lives, although most of their ranch is now the industrial park where one of the streets is named after them. We would like to thank all her caregivers, St. Joseph Visiting Nurses and lastly the amazing Hospice team for their gentle care of her during the last years of her life. There will be a memorial service to celebrate and honor her life at 11 am on March 16th at Parent Sorensen Mortuary, 850 Keokuk Street, Petaluma, CA 94952.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020