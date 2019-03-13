|
|
Annabell Green
Annabell Green, age 98, passed away peacefully in Santa Rosa on March 8, 2019. She was born in Santa Rosa in 1920, a daughter of John and Mary Ford. Annabell is survived by two children, Jesse "Babe" (Emily) Amaral of Petaluma, and Theresa Doss of Santa Rosa; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Jesse Amaral, and Clarence Green; and two children, Barbara Nelson, and Joe Amaral.
She was a loving mother who adored her grandchildren, and loved spending time with her family.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:30pm on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019