Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annabell Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annabell Green


1920 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Annabell Green Notice
Annabell Green
Annabell Green, age 98, passed away peacefully in Santa Rosa on March 8, 2019. She was born in Santa Rosa in 1920, a daughter of John and Mary Ford. Annabell is survived by two children, Jesse "Babe" (Emily) Amaral of Petaluma, and Theresa Doss of Santa Rosa; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Jesse Amaral, and Clarence Green; and two children, Barbara Nelson, and Joe Amaral.
She was a loving mother who adored her grandchildren, and loved spending time with her family.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:30pm on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Download Now