Anne McGivern
Anne McGivern, 2016 women's march organizer, LGBTQ rights activist, Corporate Trainer and Realtor passed away from cancer on August 31, 2019. She was 68 years old.
She is survived by Jess and Josh Koffel of Brussels, Belgium, the children of her heart, and dozens of friends who loved her though a life she called blessed.
"I survived cancer 20 years ago and every day since then has been a gift. I have never felt like I was battling cancer, I've had a full joyous life."
Her record of community service in Sonoma County spanned 30 years of volunteering for non-profit boards, passionate public speaking on behalf of LGBTQ rights and active participation in progressive politics. She successfully fought a discrimination case all the way to the CA. Supreme Court. She chaired Marriage Equality for two years. She valued kindness, service and integrity above all other things. She tirelessly gave her time to help those affected by the 2017 wildfires.
Anne was a private person, despite the fact that she had a large public persona. Many are surprised to learn that she was a poet, a dancer, a photographer, a folk-singer and guitarist, and a late blooming artist. She preferred books to tv, reading one or two books a week and inhaling two newspapers a day. She readily admitted to a serious ignorance of tv culture. She enjoyed telling people how she had invited friends to a super bowl party, only to discover four days beforehand that she had no cable connection! She performed in two productions of the Vagina Monologues. She traveled the world treasuring the kindness she received. In keeping with Irish Tradition, she was a jokester and storyteller to the end. She danced like no one was watching.
Those who loved her praise her "kindness," "character," "generous heart," "playful spirit." She was "a brave champion for social justice," "a bright ray of sunshine," "beloved friend and champion of this world." She is celebrated for her "fidelity to friends," "courage," and her ever present smile."
At her request, there are no services planned.
Donations in her name may be made to Planned Parenthood or National Center for Lesbian Rights.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019