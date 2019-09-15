|
|
Anne McLeod Koletzke
Anne McLeod Koletzke, age 74, died peacefully at home on Sunday, September 8, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on December 20, 1944, she grew up in Carbondale, Illinois where her father, Archibald McLeod, was a professor and head of the Theater Department at the Southern Illinois University. Her mother, Charlotte was a yoga teacher.
While Anne was a teenager, her father received a Fulbright scholarship to teach in India, so Anne and her parents and Anne's friend, Charlene Gagon, went to Madras (Chennai) for a year. During that time, Anne attended school at Ethiraj College, and also studied the dance form Bharata Natyam, daily with Balasaraswati. The travel to India included stops in Japan, Hawaii, and London where they saw theater and the Royal Ballet with Rudolph Nureyev.
Back in the U.S. Anne attended Bard College, where she received her B.A. in English Literature and in 1970, received a Master's Degree in Dance from UCLA. Subsequently she moved to New York City to study modern dance at the Nikolais/Louis Dance Theater Lab. Later that year Anne was invited to join the Murray Louis Dance Company (MLDC) performing throughout the world including partnering with Rudolf Nureyev in Louis' "Canarsie Venus." Her professional dance career also included performances with Katherine Dunham and the Nikolais Dance Theatre.
In 1979 she married Peter Koletzke, stage manager of MLDC, and retired from dance three years later. Anne's post-dance career pursuits included part-time seamstress work after graduating from the Fashion Institute of Technology; becoming a Montessori teacher in NY after training in Washington, DC; and working as a part-time administrative assistant for a chiropractor's office.
She and Peter moved to Menlo Park, California in 1997 where Anne was a docent and administrative assistant for the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District, and served as editor for the Edgewood Park newsletter. After retiring from that work in 2008 she renewed her childhood love of animals, especially horses, by volunteering at GEVA, a thoroughbred horse rescue farm in Glen Ellen, California. She quickly fell in love with the rescued horses and spent countless hours each week feeding them, cleaning their paddocks, performing other physically-taxing chores, and assisting with farm paperwork. She even adopted one of the horses, Nopie, who had been injured and moved around the country before settling at GEVA.
Anne and Peter moved to Petaluma, California in 2015 so Anne could be closer to the horse farm, where she continued to work after her illness developed. She is survived by her loving husband, Peter Koletzke of Petaluma, California; cousins, Cathie Jaquith and Ian McLeod; and many friends. Gatherings to celebrate her life are planned for invited friends and family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to her favorite horse charities: Cloud Foundation (for horses), 107 S. 7th St., Colorado Springs, CO 80905, www.thecloudfoundation.org; or GEVA, PO Box 2101, Glen Ellen, CA 95442, www.glenellenfarms.com.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 15, 2019