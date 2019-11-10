Home

Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Santa Rosa, CA
Anthony (Tony) Dente passed away at the age of 58 on October 16, 2019, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Tony was a free spirit, irresistibly lovable, over the top rebel, deeply spiritual, determined; one who continued to be employed in construction during a long illness, one who bit off large chunks of life, a joyful child of God, and a beloved son and brother.
Tony was predeceased by his father Salvatore Dente and is survived by his mother Vera, brother Michael Dente (Clara), sister Terri Dente (Jim); and sister Barbara Inman (Jeff), along with nieces and nephews of whom he was very proud.
A beautiful service attended by Tony's Hawaii friends and family was held at Living Stones Church in Kona on October 27th. A small informal celebration of life will be held in Santa Rosa at his sister Terri's home on November 24th at 11:00 a.m. Questions may be directed to Terri at 707-483-6564.
