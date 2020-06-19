Anthony "Tony" Donnelly
1949 - 2020
Anthony "Tony" Donnelly
March 21, 1949 - June 6, 2020
Anthony Benedict Donnelly (Tony), age 71, passed away peacefully in his home June 6, 2020 after a long illness. He was born in Keene, NH in 1949 to Christopher and Marie Donnelly. After graduating high school, he moved to California and met Donna, whom he married in 1973. They moved around within the North Bay area while he grew his printing and printing supply businesses. Tony enjoyed sailing, going to the beach, restoring classic cars, photography, the Boston Red Sox, watching NASCAR, traveling, and spending time with his friends, family and canine companions.
He is preceded in death by his wife Donna, his sister Rita LaMarche (Donald) and brother Christopher (Shirley). He leaves behind his fiancé Markay Reynolds, his children Milt Guinette (Paris), Theressa Petersen (Eric) and Anthony Donnelly (Kate), sisters Marie Donnelly and Kathleen Shelby (Greg), eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to North Bay Animal Services where he famously adopted Boomer or to Hospice of Petaluma. A celebration of life will be held at a future date due to COVID19. Online condolences may be made at adobecreekfuneralhome.com.



Published in Press Democrat on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adobe Creek Funeral Home - Petaluma
331 Lakeville Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
707-789-9000
June 19, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Adobe Creek Funeral Home
June 15, 2020
I have so many wonderful memories of Uncle Tony. I will miss our talks and the silly shenanigans that he was good at. Rest in Peace Uncle Tony
Family
June 12, 2020
I knew Tony for almost 50 years. He was a kind, generous person. He had an outrageous sense of humor. I will miss him. Hugs and prayers to his family.
Peggy White
June 10, 2020
Tony was a great person! He was kind, funny and very giving. I know his family will miss him dearly!
Dawn Meyer
Friend
