Anthony "Tony" Donnelly
March 21, 1949 - June 6, 2020
Anthony Benedict Donnelly (Tony), age 71, passed away peacefully in his home June 6, 2020 after a long illness. He was born in Keene, NH in 1949 to Christopher and Marie Donnelly. After graduating high school, he moved to California and met Donna, whom he married in 1973. They moved around within the North Bay area while he grew his printing and printing supply businesses. Tony enjoyed sailing, going to the beach, restoring classic cars, photography, the Boston Red Sox, watching NASCAR, traveling, and spending time with his friends, family and canine companions.
He is preceded in death by his wife Donna, his sister Rita LaMarche (Donald) and brother Christopher (Shirley). He leaves behind his fiancé Markay Reynolds, his children Milt Guinette (Paris), Theressa Petersen (Eric) and Anthony Donnelly (Kate), sisters Marie Donnelly and Kathleen Shelby (Greg), eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to North Bay Animal Services where he famously adopted Boomer or to Hospice of Petaluma. A celebration of life will be held at a future date due to COVID19. Online condolences may be made at adobecreekfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Democrat on Jun. 19, 2020.