Anthony Mark "Tony" Martinez


1951 - 2019
Anthony Mark "Tony" Martinez Notice
Anthony "Tony" Mark Martinez
May 1, 1951 - April 11, 2019
Tony was 12th of 16th children. Born to Benjamin and Celia Martinez. The younger brother of Betty, Benjamin, Gloria, Sylvia, Philip, Steven, James, Robert, Paul, Luis, Linda. Older brother to Cynthia, Mario, Dominique, Monique Monica. Tony was the loving husband of Juanita for 47 years, proud father to Rico Martinez and Marcella Cisneros. Adoring grandfather of Jesse Gonzalez, Brooke Martinez, Kayla Martinez and Diago Cisneros.
Services will be held on Saturday, April 27th at 12:30 p.m.
New Vintage Church 3300 Sonoma Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95405.
Reception immediately following.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 26, 2019
