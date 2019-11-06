Home

Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Church
Healdsburg, CA
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Alexander Valley Community Hall.
Anthony Michael Buchignani-Barnes


1991 - 2019
Anthony Michael Buchignani-Barnes Notice
Anthony Michael
Buchignani-Barnes
March 3, 1991 - October 22, 2019
Anthony Michael Buchignani-Barnes, age 28, passed away October 22, 2019. Born in Healdsburg, CA. He was the son of Tammie Buchignani and Darren Barnes. He graduated Healdsburg High School in 2009, where he lettered in Varsity Football. He was employed at WesTec as a welder. Anthony enjoyed being an uncle to his nieces and nephews, hunting, fishing, WWE wrestling and the San Francisco 49ers.
He is survived by his mother, Tammie Buchignani, step-mother Patty Edwards (Roy), sisters Brittney Hayes (Matt), Stacy Hastings (Elliot) and Tara Cater (Jacob), Brother Joe Haub (Jamie), his Papa Ray Buchignani, his grandmothers, Elva Johnson and Barbara Barnes, his adored nieces and nephews: Ava, Harper, Colton, Rowan, Violet and Colin. He also leaves behind his beloved Uncle Kevin and Aunti Chelle as well as many adored cousins and friends. Preceded in death by father Darren Barnes and Grandpa Bill Barnes.
Friends and family are invited to join us on November 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for a mass at St. John's Church in Healdsburg, with a reception to immediately follow at Alexander Valley Community Hall.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 6, 2019
