Antoinette (Toni) SeelyJune 19, 1935 - August 9, 2020Born in Philadelphia, PA. Moved to CA at 18 and married Jack Sr at 19. Loving mother of Andi and Jack Jr., wife to Jack Sr, and a friend to all! She will be greatly missed.Antoinette was gifted at hobbies of all kinds, especially ceramics and cooking!She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law (Andi and Shayne) and Jack Jr.'s two children (Jared and Charlie).