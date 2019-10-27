|
|
Antoinette (Ann) Theresa Walker
Antoinette Walker passed away peacefully in her home at Santa Rosa's Varenna senior community on October 14, 2019. The daughter of Angelo and Vincenza Zabatta, Antoinette was born on January 12, 1926, in Ridgewood, Queens. Ann adored cowboy movies and music as a girl; as a young woman, she married her very own cowboy, Boyd Walker, who grew up on a Texas cattle ranch. The two of them opened a successful chain of laundromats, and after they retired, they moved to Pinehurst, NC, and Naples, FL.
Boyd died in 1999 after 44 years of marriage. In 2014, Ann relocated to Santa Rosa to be closer to nieces who treasured her. Family and friends alike appreciated Antoinette's thoughtfulness, elegance, and gracious manners—spiced up with a sprinkling of plain-speaking earthiness.
A mass and celebration of life will be held in the library at Varenna on Fountaingrove Parkway on November 6 (mass at 11 a.m.; celebration at 11:30). In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Memorial Hospice in Santa Rosa. To read more about Antoinette, Google "The Life and Times of Antoinette Walker."
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 27, 2019