Antone "Tony" Sohn
Antone "Tony" Sohn, age 87, passed away at his home in Santa Rosa on August 21, 2019. He was born in Battleground, Washington in 1931. Tony was proud to serve his country in the Army. After the army, he moved to Gualala where he met his wife, Hilda, and worked in a sawmill there. Later they moved to Sonoma County where he worked in construction for many years. Tony and Hilda celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in June. Tony enjoyed gardening, camping, watching his 49ers and Dodgers, and family gatherings.
He is survived by his wife Hilda; 2 daughters, Linda (Randy) Coffee and Patty (Brent) Stapleton; 3 grandchildren, Dustin (Marie) Coffee, and Ryan (Jamie) and Ashley Stapleton; and 2 great granddaughters, Quinn Stapleton and Annabella Coffee.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Burial and Military Honors will follow at Santa Rosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday the 29th from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the funeral home, and again on Friday, from 10 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospice, or Canine Companions for Independence.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 25, 2019