Antonio "Tony" Gaitan, Jr.
January 3, 1950 - November 16, 2020
Antonio Gaitan JR (Tony) passed away peacefully November 16, 2020 in Santa Rosa, CA at the age of 70. Tony was born on January 3, 1950 in Lubbock, Texas to Antonio Gaitan SR and Dolores Gaitan. Tony was one of 14 children. Tony was preceded in death by his loving wife of 25 years Dorothy Jean Gaitan. Together they resided in Santa Rosa, CA raising their precious 16 year old Westie named Sparky. Tony leaves behind his children Antonio Gaitan III (Sylvia Batt) and Angela Atchley (Brian Atchley), Theresa Manier, John Carney, James Carney and Cheryl Schmidt. He is also survived by 23 grandchildren, five great grandchildren. Viewing to be held Monday, November 30 at Daniels Chapel of The Roses, Santa Rosa from 3pm - 7pm. Funeral service will be at Metro Church, Windsor on Tuesday, December 1 at 11:30am and Burial to follow at Shiloh District Cemetery, Windsor. To leave condolences for the family, please see www.danielschapeloftheroses.com
.