Antonio "Tony" Jose Chavez

Was born on April 15, 1955. Tony was a resident of Sonoma County and known by many. Tony's passion was working on cars. If it was not his own car it was helping a friend or anyone who needed a hand! He inspired his sons to have the same love of cars.

Tony faced many health challenges over the years but that never stopped him from taking care of his family! Tony passed away peacefully on October 27th, 2020.

Tony is survived by his wife Donna of 40 years, his sons Anthony, Jeff, Andrew and his daughter Mary as well as his grandchildren Giavonna, Roman, Mateo and Diego!

Tony will be deeply missed until we meet again in paradise!



