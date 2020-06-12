Arla Mae (Schneider) Bogner

Arla Mae (Schneider) Bogner was born in 1924 in Marshfield, WI. Arla Mae passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. Arla Mae joined the Women's Reserve of the United States Marine Corps. and was stationed in San Francisco, where she would meet her husband, Robert Bogner. Arla Mae and Robert were married for 48 years before Robert passed away in May of 1994. Arla Mae is survived by her five children, Karen Wallaert (and husband Gary), Ken Bogner (and wife Val), Gary Bogner (and wife Pam), Sandy Del Sarto (and husband Randy), and Carl Bogner (and wife Debbie). She was a grandmother of nine and a great grandmother of three.

A service will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Cloverdale on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (masks required) and a private burial will follow for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Peter's Catholic Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store