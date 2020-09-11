Arlene L. Mandell

February 19, 1941 - September 7, 2020

Arlene died in the loving care of the Kaiser/Santa Rosa ICU staff after a brief illness exacerbated by an at-home accident from which she was unable to recover.

She is survived by Larry, her husband of 45 years, as well as her daughter Tracey Grimaldi and grandson Derek Grimaldi, both of New York City and son, Bruce, of Oregon.

A prolific writer, she had poems published in over 600 periodicals and anthologies, including three in the New York Times.

Arlene was born in Brooklyn, NY, and educated in the NYC public school system.

She then attended NYU, and later, while raising two children, William Paterson College (NJ) where she earned a BA degree in English. Later in life she would earn a Master's in Education at Columbia University, which led her back to William Paterson as a professor of English and creative writing.

Arlene started her career as a reporter with a small local newspaper, and from there was hired as a staff writer at Good Housekeeping Magazine. Using this background, she obtained positions with several New York public relations agencies. One of her accounts was a Sonoma winery, which introduced Arlene and Larry to beautiful Sonoma County. Accordingly, when the couple decided to retire, it was to Santa Rosa, where they have lived a wonderful life in the Wild Oak community, adjacent to Trione-Anadel Park.

No formal services are planned. Tracey will conduct a Zoom online event to remember and celebrate Arlene's life, date tba. If you wish to participate, please contact her at traceygrimaldi@gmail.com

Donations in Arlene's name may be made to the Sonoma Humane Society.



