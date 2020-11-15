Arlene Petersen
January 15, 1943 - November 8, 2020
Rancho Cordova, California
Arlene A Petersen passed away on November 8, 2020, at the family home in Rancho Cordova. She was born in Great Falls, MT to Glenn M and Inez Hareland. Both preceded her in death as well as three brothers: Glenn L. Terry, and Jerry. Raised in Santa Rosa, CA she is a graduate of Santa Rosa High School. She enjoyed dealing with patients at American River Hospital. Her goal in life was to be a great wife, mother and grammy, all of which she did exceptionally well. Arlene leaves a husband Dennis, daughter Jebbie Pamplona and two grandadults Cambi Brown and Dak Brown.
No services are scheduled at this time. Donations in Arlene's name may be made to the Cancer Society
or Santa Rosa High School Foundation.