Arlyn Pittler
April 18, 1949 - March 23, 2020
Petaluma native Arlyn Silacci Pittler passed away peacefully at her home in Santa Rosa, California, on March 23, 2020, at age 70, after a long and courageous battle with brain cancer. Her brother, David Silacci; her partner of many years, Craig Levitt of Sonoma County; her sister-in-law, Sue Lewis, and the Silacci/Patocchi families adored Arlyn, an exceptional person. Arlyn loved books and learning and spent her career helping others as a Registered Nurse, a Nurse Practitioner, and a Registered Dietician. She spent most of her adult years in St. Louis, where she had many close friends. Before her illness forced her retirement, Arlyn worked in Sonoma County Indian Health. We will miss her.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 26, 2020