Arthur Alvarez Sr.
December 5, 1935 - May 27, 2020
Arthur "Art" Anthony Alvarez Sr., 84 of Newport went home to his Lord and Savior, after a courageous fight with cancer, on May 27, 2020.
Art was born December 5, 1935 to Arthur and Adeline Alvarez. He was the eldest of 3 children. He grew up in Santa Clara, CA and graduated from Santa Clara High School, where he held the homerun record for 15 years.
After graduating, Art joined the U.S. Navy. He proudly served in the Seabee's during the Korean War (1952-1956). He was assigned to the U.S. Naval Construction Battalion. While on leave he met the love of his life, Judiann Fronce. They were married on October 1, 1955 in Reno, NV. They were blessed with 6 children.
Art worked as a Mailer for 45 years at various newspaper companies including, The Mercury News, Arcadia Graphics, Oakland Tribune, Seattle Post-Intellegencer, S.F. Chronicle, and the Press Democrat. He was a member of the International Typographical Union and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local #15. Art served as a Shop Steward (Chairman), Foreman, and Machine Operator.
During this time, Art organized a baseball league consisting of all the newspapers in the region. Every weekend the employees and their families would get together for a game of baseball and BBQ. This was a yearly event and the families enjoyed it tremendously.
Art retired from the Press Democrat in 1998. In 2002, Art and Judiann moved to Newport, WA.
Art was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Moose Lodge, and the Eagles. He supported many charities including the American Cancer Society and the Alzheimer's Association.
Art lived a full life; his family was the most important thing to him. He had a heart of gold and was willing to help where needed. He enjoyed outdoor BBQ's, traveling, Friday night poker, Keno and was a loyal fan of the S.F. 49ers and S.F. Giants. We will miss his warm smile and infectious laugh.
Art is proceeded in death by his parents, brother David Kettell, Uncle Jesse Silva, Uncle Nick and Aunt Betty Buyak, Cousins Joe Silva and Bill Silva, Son-in-law Vard Stockton, and great-grandson David Kennedy Alvarez.
Art is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Judiann Alvarez. His children, Konda Stockton, Michael (Patty) Alvarez, Anna Watson, Arthur (Lynnette) Alvarez Jr., Chimene (Amer) Rofii, and brother Robert Kettell. He had 14 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
Due to state restrictions, there will be a private service for family only. We would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society in Arthur's name.
Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport, WA, is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampell.com.
Published in Press Democrat on Jun. 7, 2020.