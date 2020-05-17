Arthur David Kane
Arthur David Kane, loving husband and step-father, passed away at the age of 75 with his family by his side at his home in Santa Rosa, CA, on Friday, April 30, 2020. Art was born February 17, 1945 in Denver, CO to Libby and Ruben Kane. Art had a long career working with national and local non-profit agencies as a development and management expert. His life partner of 45 years was Anne Kain and he was a devoted father to Anne's daughter, Julie McClure.
Art spent his childhood with his family in Chicago, IL, where he cultivated his love of sports, specifically baseball and his beloved Chicago Cubs. Art was a lifelong fan who was ecstatic that he got to see his Cubbies win the World Series before he died. He also spent many summers in Denver visiting his grandparents and enjoying time with his many cousins, whom he treasured throughout his life.
Art moved to San Francisco in the early seventies where he opened his bookstore, Sunshine Alley Books. Art had an extensive knowledge of rare books and particularly loved illustrated children's books and fine pens. He was kind, generous, and a good friend. He loved to dance, was a poet at heart, and had an extensive knowledge of history. Art had many food quirks but was passionate about chocolate mint, peanut butter, and pretzels and he shared these delights with his nieces and nephews at holidays. Art could make you smile. He used to say, "I don't tell jokes, I tell stories." And his stories made everyone laugh.
Art was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Barbara Bess. He is survived by his wife Anne and his step-daughter Julie, as well as by many cousins, nieces and nephews. He had endured several chronic diseases in his life and was known as the Medical Marvel because of his amazing ability to rally and bounce back. Art's passing during the coronavirus pandemic created an extremely difficult situation for all who loved him. His last 17 days were spent in the hospital without any loved ones by his side. He came home on Wednesday evening and left us on Thursday evening.
With the determination of his family, a live stream video (https://youtu.be/G9hlpPoM8uk) was created so that all could "attend" Art's burial. He was laid to rest with a touching Jewish burial service on May 7, 2020, in the beautiful Shomrei Torah upper section of Santa Rosa Memorial Park. In Art's memory contributions may be made to the Ceres Community Project, https://ceresproject.org or the JCC Friendship Circle.
Published in Press Democrat on May 17, 2020.