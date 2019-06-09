|
Arthur Ernest Frey
September 1, 1927 - June 2, 2019
Arthur Ernest Frey passed away June 2, 2019 at the age of 91, surrounded by family at home. He was born in Windsor, CA to John and Emma Frey.
Art entered the US Navy at the age of 17 and was released after a year of service at the end of WWII. He later re-enlisted for the Korean Conflict. In 1958 he and his family moved to the ranch in Alexander Valley owned by W.D. Dana, raising cattle and quarter horses. In the early 1970's, he planted the first vineyards on that ranch then owned by Ed Gauer.
His life was spent outdoors gardening, fishing, hunting, and camping. He was always up for a good party, BBQ or family gathering. For many years, the Mother's Day celebration was attended by as many as 100 or more family and friends. Easter and Memorial Day were always spent with family camping at different locations on the ranch. He was well known for building huge bonfires, then going to sleep. He was patient, kind, humorous, and loving thereby setting an example for his children and their children. His greatest accomplishment was being a good man.
He was a life member and past Commander of American Legion Post 111 of Healdsburg. If you ever attended the annual Crab Feed, you were sure to have seen him. He was also a life member and past Chief de Gar of Forty & Eight Voiture 338 Santa Rosa.
Art leaves behind his wife of 69 years, Thelma, children, Wes (Lacey) Frey, Duane (Jan) Frey and Sandy Passot, grandchildren Jamie (Octavio) Ochoa, Nicole (Chris) Sullivan, Kimberly (Adam) Frey-Prondzinski, Michael Frey, Jessica (Josh) Chernoh, Liza (Justin) Esayian, Danielle (Ryan) Norlund, Kyle (Julia) Passot, and many great grandchildren. Art is survived by siblings Freda Murray, Walter Frey, Evelyn Geasland, Doris Thompson, Dorothy Gemmet and John Frey. He was preceded in death by older brother Albert Frey.
Graveside service will be on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Santa Rosa Memorial Park; 1900 Franklin Avenue in Santa Rosa. Following a Celebration of Life service at St. Luke Lutheran Church; 950 Mendocino Avenue. The family would like to thank Memorial Hospice and all of the caregivers who gave so much and made his life comfortable during his last years. Special thanks to Grace, Terri, Karen, Julianna, and Joseph. In lieu of flowers, donations in Art's memory may be made to Memorial Hospice.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 9, 2019