Arthur Luis Ibleto

Arthur Luis Ibleto, the Italian immigrant proud to be Sonoma County's "Pasta King," died November 24, 2020, at his home in Cotati, surrounded by family and friends who loved him.

Art was born October 2, 1926, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and grew up in Sesta Godano, in the Liguria region of northwestern Italy. At barely 17 he was drafted into Benito Mussolini's fascist army but deserted and joined a demolitions unit with the Italian Resistance.

He was just short of age 23 when, in 1949, he immigrated to America and found work on the Ghirardelli Bros. vegetable ranch in Petaluma. He married Victoria Eleanor Ghirardelli in 1951.

They settled into a home with land on Stony Point Road in Cotati, where together they grew potatoes, then operated a Christmas tree farm, and a custom meat-cutting business and also managed rental duplexes that Art built.

In time they removed the Christmas trees and established Bella Sonoma Vineyards.

For nearly 50 years, their family has operated Ibleto's Spaghetti Palace at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, an enterprise that led to the founding of Pasta King.

In 2013, Art and his partners opened Art's Place Ristorante in Rohnert Park. There he took great joy in greeting diners and visiting tables to sing his signature rendition of "Happy Birthday".

Countless times, Art hosted community dinners to raise money for people dealing with tragedy, international disaster relief and all manner of community celebrations and causes.

He co-founded the North Bay Italian Cultural Foundation and shared his passion for singing as a member of its choral group, Coro Allegro. He was past state president of the Order Sons & Daughters of Italy in America and belonged to the organization's Cesare Battisti Lodge No. 1518 in Petaluma.

Preceded in death by his wife, Victoria, his older brother, Aldo Ibleto, and a daughter, Julie Ann, Art is survived by his children, Mark Ibleto and Annette Ibleto-Spohr, both of Cotati; his brother, Angelo Ibleto of Petaluma; his sisters, Amabile Casteletti and Angela Zito, both of Sesta Godano, Italy; his grandsons, Ryan and Benjamin Ibleto Spohr, both of Cotati; his brother-in-law, Bill Ghirardelli of Sebastopol, and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a socially distanced visitation from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, December 4, at Eggen & Lance Chapel, 1540 Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.

Art's family suggests memorial contributions to Hospice of Petaluma, 416 Payran St., Petaluma 94952.

Art's life will be celebrated publicly on his 95th birthday, October 2. 2021.



