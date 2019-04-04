Home

Arthur Warmoth
July 18, 1937—April 4, 2014
"A man is but the product of His thoughts. What he thinks, He becomes." - Mahatma Ghandi

The theory of self-actualization touches on an abiding theme of human existence—the quest for material, emotional, and spiritual fulfillment and an intense yearning to fulfill one's potential. That is not to say this quest has a goal, but rather the quest is itself the goal.

Art Warmoth was someone who knew his strengths and weaknesses, and had a clear vision of not only what he wanted to become, but how to help others envision what they could become, how to fulfill their potential.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
