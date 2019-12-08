Home

Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Arty-Lou Richardson
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
The Village Baptist Church
3835 Cypress Drive #107
Petaluma, CA
Arty-Lou Ida Richardson


1931 - 2019
Arty-Lou Ida Richardson Notice
Arty-Lou Ida Richardson
Arty passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019 at the age of 88. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Morris Richardson and daughter Karen Richardson. Arty is survived by her children: Kim, Kirk and Kyle Richardson; grandchildren: Brett, Jerika, Kasey and Kameron; two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and many life-long friends. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of her life and repast on December 14th at 1:00 pm at The Village Baptist Church, 3835 Cypress Drive #107, Petaluma, CA, 94954.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 8, 2019
