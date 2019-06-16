|
|
Ashley Donohoe
May 28, 1993 - June 16, 2015
Olivia Burke
Sept. 19, 1993 - June 16, 2015
In Loving Memory Of
Our Darling Daughter and Sister Ashley Donohoe
Also Her Cherished Cousin
Olivia Burke
4th Anniversary
Words are few, thoughts are deep
Memories of you all we will always keep
Gone are the days
we used to share
But in our hearts
you're always there
Never more than a thought away
Loved and remembered every day
Sadly Missed By Your Parents, Jackie & George Donohoe, Paula & Paul Burke, Siblings, Amanda & Gavin, Uncles, Aunts, Cousins and Friends. ALWAYS REMEMBER THE BEST THINGS TO HOLD ONTO IN LIFE ARE EACH OTHER
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 16, 2019