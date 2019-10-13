Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
McNears Beach Park
201 Cantera Way
San Rafael, CA
Ashley McCarty
Ashley passed away suddenly September 19, 2019, where she lived with her mom in Chico, CA, at the age of 30.
Ashley will be deeply missed, but her compassion and kindness will live on in the hearts of those she touched in life.
All are invited to celebrate Ashley's life Saturday, October 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McNears Beach Park, 201 Cantera Way, San Rafael, CA.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to their GoFundMe to help offset funeral costs. Send condolences online at affordablemortuary.net.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 13, 2019
