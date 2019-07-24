Home

Pleasant Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary - Sebastopol
1700 Pleasant Hill Road
Sebastopol, CA 95472
707-823-5042
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasant Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary - Sebastopol
1700 Pleasant Hill Road
Sebastopol, CA 95472
View Map
1918 - 2019
Atalea Tanner Notice
Atalea Tanner
Passed away peacefully at home July 16, 2019, at the age of 100. Born November 18, 1918 in Greenbriar, Arkansas.
Survived by five generations including two sons Claude (Delores) Tanner and Larry (Rita) Tanner, seven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren. Also survived by her brother Bill Tucker of Arkansas and numerous nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by her loving husband Dean Tanner, son Jim Tanner, grandson Greg Tanner and sisters Lois and Melba.
The family appreciates the loving support of St. Joseph Hospice nurses Cheryl Morita and Jamie, Kevin the social worker, volunteers Joy and Erlinda, our Fijian family Maria, Louisa, Mareta and Mary 2 and Angie who visited and sat with her grandmother daily.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Atalea's memory to St. Joseph Hospice, 439 College Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95401.
There will be a gathering for family and friends on July 29th at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park, 1700 Pleasant Hill Road, Sebastopol, CA 95472
Published Online in the Press Democrat from July 24 to July 28, 2019
