|
|
Athena "Joni" Bemis
March 2, 1923 - August 25, 2019
Athena (Johnson) Bemis passed at the age of 96 on August 25, 2019. Athena was born in Eureka, California on March 2, 1923 to Rose Madeline Lima of Westport, Mendocino, California and John Sperou Johnson (formerly, Yoannides) of Prokopi, Greece.
Athena grew up in the town of Eel Rock on the Eel River, southeast of Eureka. She recalled her weekly railroad trips into Eureka to attend elementary school. Her father John worked for the railroad and Eel Rock was a stop on the rail line and the only road into Eel Rock. They moved to Petaluma when Athena was 12 years of age where Athena graduated from high school in 1940.
While living in San Francisco, Athena met William (Bill) Bemis. They married on January 1, 1944 and she adopted Bill's son, William Lee. The family moved to Windsor in 1952. Also known as, Joni Bemis she retired as the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors for Sonoma County in 1988.
Athena will always be remembered by her bright beautiful smile.
Athena was preceded in death by her parents, Rose and John and her husband Bill, her son William Lee, her sister Beverly Kyriazi, and her brothers Peter and Jack.
She is survived by her loving children Madolyn (Dimitri) and Gerald (Inday), and grandchildren, Tami Norgrove (Richard) and Viki McCright (Andy), Brenna Taylor (John) and Aaron Bemis (Lizie). She is also survived by great-grandchildren Austin and Kielyn McCright, Isaac, Grace, and Hayden Bemis, Ryleigh and Sam Norgrove, and Julia and Karley Taylor.
Services are on Friday September 6 with a viewing at 10:00 a.m. and a mass at 12:00 p.m. at St. John's Catholic Church Healdsburg. Burial to follow at Shiloh District Cemetery Windsor. A gathering will follow at 2:00 at Bear Republic Brewery in Healdsburg, California.
Donations may be made to Sutter Care at Home Hospice Santa Rosa or , Northern California.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019