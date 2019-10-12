|
|
Atherton Quan
Atherton "Hap" Quan was defined by a deep sense of loyalty, evident in his long marriage, and carried forward by his three children, four dedicated grandchildren, eleven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. In mid-summer, at nearly 99 years, natural causes ended his long and happy life.
Born in Palo Alto of immigrant parents, he and his four siblings grew up in Redwood City during the Great Depression. The Chinese YMCA played a guiding role in Hap's early years. After he graduated from Galileo High and Samuel Gompers Trade School, he worked as a busboy at the Forbidden City club, where he met his future wife, Gladys Kwok.
Hap and Gladys (1916-2016) married in 1941, and moved to Santa Rosa in 1951 where they shared over 75 years together. Their union produced a daughter who managed real estate escrow(s), Mrs. Leslie Quan-Hudson (George), a son, Stuart (Debra), who became a mariner and bay pilot, and their youngest, Randall (Leha), a well-known musician.
In 1943, when World War II battles raged, Atherton joined the military to become a member of "the Greatest Generation." As a soldier of the U.S. Army, 41st Infantry Division, he saw action in Zamboanga, Mindinao, Philippines. He was recognized for bravery by the Honor Flight Bay Area (2017) and will receive the Congressional Gold Medal acknowledging Chinese Americans who served (2020).
After the war, Hap and his youngest brother, Richard (predeceased), formed a business partnership dedicating 36 years (1950-1986) to their shop, Rich's Auto Service, in Santa Rosa. As Chinese-Americans, the inseparable Quan brothers were known for diversity and loyalty to their customers. During their busy seven-day workweek, they assisted every distressed motorist who called. Everyone in the family helped out, with the children trained in retail sales and custodial duties, including selling ice blocks, candy bars, and seasonal Christmas trees; filling gas and propane tanks, trailer rentals, washing and vacuuming client vehicles—even performing roadside rescue service in their custom "tow truck."
Over his lifetime, Hap's essential theme of loyalty brought customers and family members together, bonding with the commitment of a handshake. It did not matter whether you were a single parent, successful banker, or a special-needs client, Quan was ready to serve and find a solution. From his birth, December 4, 1920 to his death, September 18, 2019, Atherton served his family and country. Always Loyal.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made 'in memory of Atherton Quan' to the Chinatown YMCA, 855 Sacramento Street, San Francisco, CA 94108 or to the .
Please join his family and friends in a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at China Village Restaurant, 8501 Gravenstein Hwy116, Cotati, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019