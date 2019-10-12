|
Audie Vernon Hatcher
1925 - 2019
Audie Hatcher was born September 23, 1925 in Talihina, Oklahoma to parents Robert and Bessie Hatcher (predeceased). He was the eighth of nine children, of which all eight siblings have passed; Bill, Emmett, Everett, Ernest, Allie, Pearl, Homer and Jay. . He passed away at home on October 7th, 2019.
Served in the US Army. Resident of Sonoma County for 66 years. Retired after 35 years with Louisiana Pacific Lumber in Asti.
Survived by his children, Russell, Randy (Gina), Terry Hatcher and Denise Sanders and grandchildren, Russell, Jayme, Jay, Jackie, Robert, Brad, Devin, Shannon, Jake, Jaycee, Robert, Natasha along with 17 great-grandchildren.
Gravesite service, Tuesday, October 15th at 10:30 a.m. at Oak Mound Cemetery in Healdsburg.
If so desired, please send donations to Council on Aging or the in his memory.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019