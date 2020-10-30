Avedon Bennie Martinez

Born August 20, 1928 to Emilio and Juanita Martinez, in Ignacio, Colorado.

Bennie was 1 of 18 he called brothers and sisters. He is survived by our Sweet Uncle Sephy and Auntie Marcia

He graduated from High School in 1944. He went to work at Los Alamos, New Mexico, for the ZIA Corp that was working on the Atomic Bomb Project.

He was a proud Marine. He enlisted and served from 1946-1949, and was recalled in July 1950 at the start of the Korean War and served one more year, and was discharged in August 1951.

In 1949 he moved to Eureka, CA to be near family and go to College. He met the love of his life, Delena N. Powell, and they were married July 15, 1950.

My dad never forgot who he was. He was proud of his Mexican/Native heritage. He worked very hard and became a successful business man. He and my mom moved from San Mateo to Santa Rosa, CA and bought a house. He began working for Sonoma Mortgage Company and then went onto Wells Fargo Mortgage as an Assistant Vice President. He left that employment to open his own business.

He worked on loan packages to help many people become entrepreneurs, especially Spanish speakers.

He loved his family, and friends. He was a fierce and loyal father to Debbie, Ronnie Martinez and James Bowen. He loved Celerino as his son. He called Berenice his angel and we all love her as family.

He was all about his grandchildren , Delia and Jared Bowen. He adored his great grandchildren, Mateo, Bennie, Delena and Lucas.

My dad was a very successful man. He loved many, and was loved by many.

So, no tears, just faith, hope and love.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store