Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY and CREMATORY
850 Keokuk St.
Petaluma, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for B. Lanatti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

B. Kathleen Lanatti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
B. Kathleen Lanatti Notice
B. Kathleen Lanatti
Passed away peacefully at home in Petaluma surrounded by family after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer on October 29, 2019. Beloved companion for 23 years to Jerry Matteri. Loving mother of Sarah J. Case (Arlin) and Josh Stump. Adored stepmother of Frank Matteri and Jarrett Matteri. Cherished grandmother of Charles Case. Devoted sister of David Lanatti (Kathie), Jim Lanatti, Kara Lee Teixeira (late Frank) and Kristi Martinelli (Gordon). Daughter of the late June and Alvin Lanatti. Dear niece of Edie Silva and Phyllis Garner. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A native of Petaluma, CA. Age 61 years.
A graduate of Tomales High School, Kathleen worked for over 27 years as a home health caregiver and supported, loved and cared for many outside of work.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service, Friday, November 8, 2019 at 6:00 pm at the PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY and CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma. A Reception will be announced at a later date. The family prefers memorials be made to Hospice of Petaluma or to the Humane Society.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of B.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -