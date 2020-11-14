Bailey Jackson
January 17, 1970 - October 27, 2020
Bailey died unexpectedly after a short illness. He spent his early childhood in Manhattan Beach, CA before moving with his family to Wayzata, MN. During his teen years he lived in Hinsdale and Chicago IL before moving back to California. He was a resident of Santa Rosa for the past 15 years. Bailey was disabled at age 19 with a traumatic brain injury which altered the course of his life, but he persevered. Bailey was a lover of all things Chicago, especially the Cubs. He reveled their World Series championship in 2016. Bailey is survived by his mother, Jacqueline Jackson of Napa, sister, Shannon Jackson and nephew and niece, Jack and Daphne Korcuska of Berkeley. He was predeceased by his father, Robert Jackson and stepfather, Harvey Zuckerman. Because of Covid 19 restrictions, there will be no in-person memorial at this time. Donations in Bailey's name would be welcomed and may be made to Caritas Village which will provide social services and affordable housing in Santa Rosa. www.caritas-village.org/donate
or Caritas Village P.O. Box 4900, Santa Rosa CA 95402