Barbara Abeling-Tarrant

Barbara Jean Abeling-Tarrant passed away from cancer at the age of 58 on Saturday, August 29th 2020. She is survived by her parents Bob and Carol Abeling, and five children Melissa, Brendan, Sarah, Megan, and Will Tarrant. She was born in San Francisco and raised in Novato, before moving to Penngrove where she spent her adult life. She worked for twenty years at the Federal Reserve Bank in San Francisco and later eight years at West America Bank in Petaluma. She spent countless hours volunteering at her children's school, never missing an event or a game. Her other passion in life was helping animals of all shapes and sizes. She was laid to rest in the Our Lady of Fatima Urn Garden at Calvary Cemetery in Petaluma. Due to the current pandemic, there is a celebration of life planned for August of 2021. In lieu of flowers, Barbara's wishes were that donations be made to local animal shelters or Lily's Legacy of Love.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store