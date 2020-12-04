Barbara Alpers
1940 - 2020
Barbara S. Alpers passed away on Sunday November 15, 2020, at the age of 80. She battled with Vascular Dementia for the past several years, and tested positive for Covid 19 three weeks before her death. She was born and raised in Knoxville, Tennessee and graduated from Young High School in 1958. She married and raised her family in Knoxville before moving to California in 1984. She lived in Rohnert Park, California until 2018, when she returned to Tennessee.
She worked in clerical and secretarial jobs over the years, and owned her own business at one point. She most recently worked as the church secretary at Cross and Crown Lutheran Church in Rohnert Park before her retirement.
She played the piano from the age of four and could read music, as well as play by ear. She was very active in the church and over the years, served as choir member, choir director, organist, and pianist at several churches. She served at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Knoxville, Cross and Crown Lutheran Church in Rohnert Park, CA, and St. John's United Methodist Church in Rohnert Park. One of her greatest thrills was the few times she played the Mighty Wurlitzer organ at the Tennessee Theater in Knoxville.
She is preceded in death by her husband, George (Jay) Alpers of Rohnert Park, and parents William (Bill) Paylor and Margaret Wilson Paylor of Knoxville.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura Van Eps, Knoxville, TN, son Mike Van Eps (Jess) and grandson Austin, Rohnert Park , bonus daughter Deborah Alpers (Christine) and granddaughter Graycelin, Tracy, CA, as well as her nieces and nephew in the High Point NC area, and many friends. Due to Covid gathering restrictions, no immediate memorial service is planned. Close friends and family will be notified of any memorial service once arrangements are made. To honor her life, please watch the sunset and sing your favorite hymn. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Food Bank, your local Mobile Meals for Seniors program, or any charity of your choice
